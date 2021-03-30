Gov. Ige releases $165 million in funding for capital improvement projects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More money has been allocated for the state’s capitol improvement projects. Gov. David Ige announced on Tuesday that he is releasing more than $165 million for projects that fund critical public infrastructure initiatives.
The following list shows who the money is going to and the amount released:
Statewide:
- Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: $2 million
- Lump Sum Public Housing: $20 million
- Public Safety Department Facility-Wide Repairs: $3 million
- Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund: $2,221,000
- Wastewater Treatment Revolving Fund: $2,487,000
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Pedestrian Improvements: $270 thousand
- Community Colleges System: $14.5 million (in G.O. bond funds)
- Minor CIP for the Community Colleges: $23,248,000
- University of Hawaii System – System, Renew, Improve, and Modernize: $48,248,000
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
City and County if Honolulu:
- Farrington High School: $875 thousand
- Hawaiʻi State Laboratories: Kamāʻuleʻule building: $6,739,040 (in G.O. bond funds)
- Hickam Elementary School: $6 million (1.2 million in G.O. bond funds and 4.8 million in federal)
- Pūʻōhala Elementary School: $110 thousand
- Kanoelani Elementary School: $2 million
- Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation: $8,698
- Linapuni Elementary: $800 thousand
- Kūhiō Elementary School: $500 thousand
- Birkhimer Emergency Operation Center: $440 thousand
- Mākaha Elementary School: $3 million
- Maunawili Elementary School: $720 thousand
- Nānākuli Elementary: $1,117,000
- Shafter Elementary: $6 million (1.2 million in G.O. bond funds and 4.8 million in federal)
- Wilson Elementary School: $1 million
- Kāhala Elementary School: $260 thousand
- Sand Island State Park: $500 thousand
Kauai County:
- Guardrail and shoulder improvements at various locations: $1,258,000
- Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School: $400 thousand
- Ahukini Landfill Restoration at Līhuʻe Airport: $570 thousand
- Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital: $1.3 million in G.O. bond funds
Hawaii County:
- Hilo Intermediate School: $2 million
- Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School: $500 thousand
- United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspection Building, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport: $425 thousand
- University of Hawaii – Hilo: $8 million
Maui County:
- Pomaikai Elementary School: $150 thousand
- Kaunakakai Elementary School: $750 thousand
- Lihikai Elementary School: $650 thousand
- Kanahā Beach Park: $450 thousand
- Wailuku Elementary School: $450 thousand
- Kahului Elementary School: $1 million
- Reconstruction of Runway 3-21 Lanai Airport: $464,731
- Traffic Operational Improvements at Various Locations: $1,405,000
“The release of these state CIP funds is essential for the long-term health of our state, addressing some of our infrastructure needs and improving the quality of services in our communities,” said Gov. Ige. “We will continue to invest in maintaining, rehabilitating and rejuvenating a wide range of public infrastructure, as we work to improve system reliability, advance public safety and enhance recreational experiences.”