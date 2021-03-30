Gov. Ige releases $165 million in funding for capital improvement projects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More money has been allocated for the state’s capitol improvement projects. Gov. David Ige announced on Tuesday that he is releasing more than $165 million for projects that fund critical public infrastructure initiatives.

The following list shows who the money is going to and the amount released:

Statewide:

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: $2 million

Lump Sum Public Housing: $20 million

Public Safety Department Facility-Wide Repairs: $3 million

Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund: $2,221,000

Wastewater Treatment Revolving Fund: $2,487,000

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Pedestrian Improvements: $270 thousand

Community Colleges System: $14.5 million (in G.O. bond funds)

Minor CIP for the Community Colleges: $23,248,000

University of Hawaii System – System, Renew, Improve, and Modernize: $48,248,000

City and County if Honolulu:

Farrington High School: $875 thousand

Hawaiʻi State Laboratories: Kamāʻuleʻule building: $6,739,040 (in G.O. bond funds)

Hickam Elementary School: $6 million (1.2 million in G.O. bond funds and 4.8 million in federal)

Pūʻōhala Elementary School: $110 thousand

Kanoelani Elementary School: $2 million

Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation: $8,698

Linapuni Elementary: $800 thousand

Kūhiō Elementary School: $500 thousand

Birkhimer Emergency Operation Center: $440 thousand

Mākaha Elementary School: $3 million

Maunawili Elementary School: $720 thousand

Nānākuli Elementary: $1,117,000

Shafter Elementary: $6 million (1.2 million in G.O. bond funds and 4.8 million in federal)

Wilson Elementary School: $1 million

Kāhala Elementary School: $260 thousand

Sand Island State Park: $500 thousand

Kauai County:

Guardrail and shoulder improvements at various locations: $1,258,000

Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School: $400 thousand

Ahukini Landfill Restoration at Līhuʻe Airport: $570 thousand

Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital: $1.3 million in G.O. bond funds

Hawaii County:

Hilo Intermediate School: $2 million

Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School: $500 thousand

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspection Building, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport: $425 thousand

University of Hawaii – Hilo: $8 million

Maui County:

Pomaikai Elementary School: $150 thousand

Kaunakakai Elementary School: $750 thousand

Lihikai Elementary School: $650 thousand

Kanahā Beach Park: $450 thousand

Wailuku Elementary School: $450 thousand

Kahului Elementary School: $1 million

Reconstruction of Runway 3-21 Lanai Airport: $464,731

Traffic Operational Improvements at Various Locations: $1,405,000

“The release of these state CIP funds is essential for the long-term health of our state, addressing some of our infrastructure needs and improving the quality of services in our communities,” said Gov. Ige. “We will continue to invest in maintaining, rehabilitating and rejuvenating a wide range of public infrastructure, as we work to improve system reliability, advance public safety and enhance recreational experiences.”