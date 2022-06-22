The minimum wage rose in more than half of states this year. Here’s where everything stands now. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige signed into law Act 114 and 115 on June 22.



Act 114 increases the minimum wage for the first time since 2018, from $10.10 per hour to $12.00 per hour beginning Oct. 1.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The minimum wage will increase by $2.00 increments every 2 years.



“More than 190,000 workers in Hawaiʻi will benefit from these wage increases. This will help working families pay for housing, food, healthcare, and other necessities,” said Gov. Ige.

Act 114 also makes the Earned Income Tax Credit permanent and refundable, increasing the income of working families.



Act 115 provides tax refunds to taxpayers and their dependents.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

It also provides a tax refund of $300 for taxpayers who earn less than $100,000 a year (or couples earning less than $200,000), and $100 for taxpayers who earn $100,000 or more (or couples earning $200,000 or more).



The Department of Taxation anticipates that it will begin issuing the tax refunds in the last week of August and will provide more details in the coming days.