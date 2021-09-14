Gov. Ige proclaims September National Preparedness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the past year, Governor David Ige said the State of Hawai’i has faced unparalleled hardships and unpredictable challenges.

According to Ige, severe weather brought damaging floods and landslides to several parts of our islands, a close call with Tropical Cyclone Linda reminded Hawaii residents that it only takes one storm to impact the entire state, and Hawai’i County saw the largest wildfire on record with the Mana Road Fire which burned over 40,000 acres and destroyed two homes on Hawaiian Home Lands.

“All of these incidents were endured and managed as we also continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has caused both physical and economic distress to our people,” Ige said. “Becoming more disaster-ready as a state, and taking action now to be more prepared as a people is essential to caring for our family and friends, protecting our beautiful natural resources, strengthening our economy, and ultimately liftin gup all of Hawai’i.”

To that end, Gov. David Ige has declared September as National Preparedness Month.

“Hawai’i is often threatened with natural disasters during hurricane season and preparedness is key to our survival as a state and as a people,” Ige said. “With the addition of COVID-19, being vigilant with proper health and safety in mind is paramount.”

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) encourages all Hawaiians to take simple but important steps to prepare for both natural and human-caused disasters to ensure that all our communities – from windward to leeward, from our keiki to our kupuna – are ready for an emergency.

If you are eligible to get vaccinated, now is the perfect time. If you havenʻt already, sign up for county alerts on your phone. Make a plan for how to communicate and reconnect with your family, take time to learn about the hazards where you live, work, and play, create an emergency go-bag, and start building your 14-day supply of water and food.

National Preparedness Month is a call to action, and HI-EMA encourages every business, nonprofit, classroom, religious institution, and home to commit to becoming a more prepared and resilient part of our Hawaiʻi ʻohana.