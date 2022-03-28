HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige played ukulele with Jake Shimabukuro at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki.

While the governor said he wasn’t nearly as good as Jake, the audience enjoyed the performance.

“I have to say this,” said Ige. “No matter how long I practice, and I practice and I practice. My ukulele doesn’t sound like Jake’s ukulele. Somehow something is missing. This is my contribution and sorry no refunds. No returns. It’s too late.”

This happened at a benefit concert last week.