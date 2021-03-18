Gov. Ige orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Atlanta shooting victims

Jessica Lang pauses and places her hand on the door in a moment of grief after dropping off flowers with her daughter Summer at Youngs Asian Massage parlor where four people were killed, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. At least eight people were found dead at three different spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday by suspected shooter Robert Aaron Long. Lang, a local resident who lives nearby, said she knew one of the victims. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawaii shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices in honor of the eight victims who were killed in three Atlanta-area massage establishments on March 16.

The order comes at the direction of President Biden and will remain in effect until sunset on Monday, March 22.

Governor Ige says the action is taken to honor the victims of the gun violence carried out in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

“I know the people of Hawaii join me in honoring the lives of the eight people killed and another wounded in Georgia this week and in sending our Aloha to the families of all those killed or wounded in this senseless act of violence,” the Hawaii governor said. “That six of the victims were women of Asian descent is particularly appalling and I condemn all violence based on race or ethnicity. It is our kuleana to stop the rising tide of hate crimes against people of Asian descent.”

