Gov. Ige, Mayor Blangiardi assess damage in Haleiwa Town day after catastrophic flood

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi could be seen in Haleiwa town assessing the damage brought on by catastrophic flooding that brought on an emergency evacuation on Tuesday, March 9.

Several residents in Haleiwa Town began evacuating around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after the City and County of Honolulu issued an evacuation warning for the area.

Clean up efforts continued for the Haleiwa community Wednesday morning. Several locals and volunteers could be seen clearing the mud and water left over from the flood.

The governor and mayor spoke with businesses in the area whose establishments suffered extensive damage from flash flood conditions.

Gov. Ige also commented on the next steps for the town in a news conference at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park.