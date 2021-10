The Hawaii football team takes the field before the inaugural home game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Field before their NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige is planning to loosen restrictions, including allowing some fans to attend the next UH football game.

The plan is believed to allow for about a thousand fans, mostly players’ family members, to attend.

The UH football team plays at Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 16. The next home game for Hawaii will be Saturday, Oct. 23 against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Gov. Ige plans to make an announcement by the end of the week.