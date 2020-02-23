Gov. Ige issues statement on the fatal plane crash at Dillingham Airfield

In a statement, Governor David Ige says: “It is with great sorrow that I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, friends and all of those touched by the tragic plane crash that occurred this morning near the Dillingham Airfield. We thank the witnesses and emergency responders who converged on the scene to help.”
