Gov. Ige issues emergency proclamation for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on March 3 that will let the State work to prevent, contain and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, and to provide disaster relief if necessary.

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii.

The governor is taking this action to be prepared for any possible cases or outbreaks in the state.

The mayors of Maui, Kauai and the City and County of Honolulu are also issuing proclamations on March 3 in response to recent events revolving around the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Kim issued a proclamation on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The State’s emergency proclamation authorizes the expenditure of state funds as appropriated for the purchase of supplies and equipment, and the speedy and efficient response to conditions that may be created by COVID-19.

The proclamation also gives the state funding flexibility and allows the governor to suspend any laws that may impede the efficient execution of emergency functions.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our communities across the state. COVID-19 has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern. This emergency proclamation will give us the ability to move more quickly and efficiently in our efforts to protect our communities from the virus and provide emergency relief if, and when it is necessary,” said Gov. Ige.

The disaster emergency relief period begins immediately and continues through April 29, 2020.