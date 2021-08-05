Hawaii’s first Olympic surfing gold medalist Carissa Moore honored at State Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige held a live news conference Thursday morning at the State Capitol to honor Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore.
The Honolulu native and four-time world champion became the first women’s gold medalist in surfing’s debut at the Olympics defeating South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag in the final matchup at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.
Kauai County Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami, Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) president and CEO John De Fries and HTA Surfing Advisory Committee Billy Pratt were also in attendance.