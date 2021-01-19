Gov. Ige fills vacant Hawaii Island Senate seat with longtime educator, community leader

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige appointed longtime educator and community leader Laura Acasio to the Hawaii State Senate, District 1, on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Acasio fills the seat that was vacated by Rep. Kai Kahele following his election to Congress in November, 2020.

Acasio served as a teacher and long-term substitute teacher for the Department of Education (DOE) since 1998 and was also the party chair of the Hawaii Democratic Party from 2018 to 2020. Gov. Ige said, he is looking forward to working with Acasio.

“Laura Acasio is an excellent representative of the community she has served for many years. I have every confidence in her ability to serve with integrity, and I look forward to working with her.” Hawaii Gov. David Ige

Acasio, in addition to her service at the DOE and Hawaii Democratic Party, worked as a restoration volunteer for the Hilo Women’s Prison and restoration steward with Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana.

She was also a co-founder of the Hilo Boys and Girls Club Community, teen mentor and facilitator with the Nature Conservancy and member of the Surfrider Foundation.

Acasio will serve out the remainder of Kahele’s term — which ends in 2022.