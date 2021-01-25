Gov. Ige delivers 2021 State of the State Address

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige delivered his 2021 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 25.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

He began his State of the State Address by saying, “Twelve months ago, we met in the House Chambers planning for what we thought would be a very bright and promising year.”

State revenues were at a high of $8 billion, unemployment rate was the lowest in the nation and Hawai’i had the best credit rating ever from the bond market.

That all changed when the state got hit with the deadly COVID-19 virus. On Mar. 25, the statewide stay-at-home order was implemented, with the first fatality recorded on Mar. 31.

Gov. Ige setting a new goal of 3,000 more units of affordable housing by the end of 2022.

For the first time in the state’s history, Hawai’i borrowed $750 million to help make payroll.

Hawaiʻi has been among the hardest hit states in terms of job losses and economic activity. More than 580,500 Hawaiʻi workers filed unemployment claims last year.

Gov. Ige is calling for the creation of a plan of action to not just reboot but to upgrade our economy. It will be called”Hawai’i 2.0″