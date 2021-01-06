Gov. Ige calls US Capitol demonstration “extremely distressing”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to comment on the ongoing situation at the US Capitol, where a peaceful protest turned violent after demonstrators stormed the capitol as lawmakers were set to vote on whether to affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

In a written statement released Wednesday morning, Ige said the vote certification process must go on.

“The news that protestors have stormed the U.S. Capitol is extremely distressing. It is an assault on democracy and everything this country stands for. The vote certification process and peaceful transition of power must be completed as required by the United States Constitution, following a free and fair election. In Hawai‘i, State Sheriffs -Department of Public Safety, are working with the Honolulu Police Department to protect the Hawai‘i State Capitol if necessary.” Hawaii Governor David Ige

“I do believe he is responsible,” Governor Ige said regarding President Trump’s role in the ongoing protest at the US Capitol. The Hawaii governor implied that the President’s rally, which was held just hours prior to the Capitol protest, may have incited protestors.

Meanwhile Hawaii congressional leaders have confirmed that they are safe at this time.

Newly-elected Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele updated the public via Twitter and confirmed he is safe as well.

Just want to let everyone know that I and my family are safe. We are all away from the U.S Capitol & Congressional Complex. Thank you for all your messages. Thank you also to our law enforcement for keeping my colleagues safe. — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) January 6, 2021

In Honolulu, dozens of demonstrators were seen lined up outside of the Hawaii State Capitol.

Demonstrators line up outside of Hawaii State Capitol

“We have been monitoring what has happened here today and I did observe Trump supporters over the weekend who were here at the state capitol. I’m proud of the fact that their supporters peacefully exercised their constitutional right to state their position and there was no violence and no problem that we observed here,” Gov. Ige said.

“We do have plans, we do monitor and drill,” he added, speaking on the possibility of a scenario where a violent protest breaks out at the Hawaii State Capitol.