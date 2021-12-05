Gov. Ige, congressional delegation call on Navy to halt operations at Red Hill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation called on the Navy to immediately stop operations at Red Hill.

This comes following the drinking water contamination issues at military housing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that has affected hundreds of residents.

In a statement from Gov. Ige and the congressional delegation, U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) and U.S. Representatives Ed Case (D-Hawai‘i) and Kaiali‘i Kahele (D-Hawai‘i):

“Test results confirming contamination of drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam show that the Navy is not effectively operating the World War II-era facility and protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawai‘i. We are calling for the Navy to immediately suspend operations at Red Hill while they confront and remedy this crisis.”