Gov. Ige: ‘Budget represents sudden, sharp reductions to revenues because of the pandemic’s impact’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige discussed his Fiscal Biennium Budget 2021-23–the state anticipates a $1.4 billion shortfall each year of this two-year period.

“This budget represents sudden, sharp reductions to revenues because of the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy and the tax revenue that funds government services and programs. Our economy will recover, and the state’s budget will normalize if we contain COVID-19, preserving the health of both residents and visitors,” said Gov. Ige. “The key to this remains the 3W’s – wearing masks, washing hands and watching distances, as before; and we can now add the vaccine as it becomes available.”

The governor noted that anticipated Congressional action may have an impact on certain spending and said, “I’m hopeful that federal aid will allow us to refrain from imposing furloughs until later.”

The governor’s Executive Budget can be accessed on the Department of Budget and Finance’s website.