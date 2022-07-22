HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will be in Idaho next week for the the Western Governors’ Association 2022 Annual Meeting.

Ige’s office said he will be discussing issues such as land use, rural healthcare, the threat of wildfire events, cybersecurity, transportation infrastructure, and drought when he is in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho from July 25-28.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

He will lead a roundtable discussion on youth leadership at the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Friday, July 29.