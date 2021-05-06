Gov. Ige approves Kauai’s request to move to Tier 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai is moving to Tier 3 after Mayor Derek Kawakami asked Gov. David Ige to approve the proposal.

The move was prompted by the island’s surge of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. This is the first time Kauai has moved tiers since the guidelines were approved in October 2020.

Also approved was an update to the county’s Business & Recreation Guidelines tier chart. The updates include reducing the indoor social gathering limit to five while allowing groups of 25 outdoors. It also allows team sports to continue with COVID-safe protocols in place.