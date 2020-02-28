Gov. Ige answers questions about coronavirus on Facebook live

Governor Ige hosted a Facebook live this morning to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus. He was joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park, and Danette Tomiyasu, Deputy Director for the Health Department’s Health Resources Administration.

Among the questions answered — what’s the latest on Hawaii getting the test kits.

Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist: “We have the component of the test kit already in the state and they said we start what’s called the verification process now, so it’s hopeful we will actually be able to have that testing capacity as early as next week.”

Governor Ige will host another Facebook live next week with transportation director Jade Butay and the spokesperson for the Transportation Department Tim Sakahara. They’ll talk more about what the airports are doing to monitor for coronavirus.