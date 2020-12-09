Gov. Ige announces changes to state’s budget, furloughs to start January

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige held a news conference on Wednesday to announce new changes to the state’s budget. Among those changes will be mandatory furloughs for state employees.

State employees will be furloughed for two days a month starting in January of 2021. Officials say the furloughs will save the state approximately $300-million.