This is the Hawai’i State Legislature. (Photo/Hawai’i State Legislature)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige’s office announced that he has released funds for Capital Improvement Projects in September and October with the total amount of those funds being $392,782,744.

The list is extensive and includes projects for which Gov. Ige has advocated for years.

“These projects support the priorities I’ve advocated for over the past eight years, including affordable housing, education, environmental protection and essential infrastructure for our communities statewide,” said Gov. Ige.

According to the Governor’s office, the funds will be administered by numerous departments. These projects are a preview with the extended list available online.

Kalaeloa Airport Control Tower located on O’ahu. The renovation is receiving $1.8 million in Capital funds and is expected to be completed in June 2023.

The Airports Division is receiving $4.5 million of the funds to cover financing for planning, to design and for construction costs related to staff for airports statewide.

Kahului Airport in Maui and Lānaʻi Airport is receiving $3 million for apron light replacement.

Hilo, Hawai’i is receiving $1 million for plans, demolition and removal of unusable structures at the site of the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. This project is set to be completed by June 2023.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is receiving $300,000 for their conceptual urban design schemes for East Kapolei Transit-Oriented Development Master Plan on Oʻahu.

AGS Hālawa Correctional Facility is receiving $150,000 to replace an underground fuel storage tank with an above ground tank. The project is set to be completed in June 2024.

A lump sum of $30 million has been released to finance various ongoing projects throughout the islands.

King Kekaulike High School on Maui is receiving $15 million to design and construct a black box theater. The project is set to be complete in February 2025.

Gov. Ige thanked Hawai’i’s Legislature for their hard work to help the residents of Hawai’i and securing these funds to improve “critical components of the public infrastructure” that advances the creation of “a better home for our kūpuna, keiki and all residents.”

Ige added that “it’s been gratifying to partner with the legislature to provide improved facilities where they’re needed the most.”