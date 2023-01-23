Lt. Gov. Josh Green at the KHON2 News station on the day of the Race to the Governor’s Office debate on Oct. 5, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address.

Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public.

Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration.

In order to move Hawaii forward, Green said his budget priorities will include issues on housing, homelessness, cost of living, climate and mental health.

“Each day without action means another family is forced to leave to the mainland,” said Green as he focused on the importance of lowering the cost of living.

Green said his administration’s top priority will focus on housing across all segments of Hawaii from renters to those experiencing homelessness.