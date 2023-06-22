HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Josh Green M.D. announced that he signed multiple bills on Thursday, June 22 that are meant to increase access to healthcare and wellness.

The signing makes hospital sustainability programs permanent and suppors a hospital’s ability to continue to provide services to Medicaid recipients.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It also excludes fentanyl test strips from the definition of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone of us gets fentanyl put into to some kind of substance that we’re taking could pass away,” explained Gov. Green. “This saves lives. This legislature saves lives.”

The signing also allows Hawaiʻi to enter the interstate medical licensure compact making it easier for physicians to practice in Hawaiʻi while still meeting nationally established standards for education and training.

“Today’s bill signing will further our Administration’s priorities of ensuring quality health care access for the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Gov. Green. “Access to health care shouldn’t be a ‘want to have,’ but a ‘need to have,’ and we will continue to work toward finding those solutions that increase access, especially in our rural communities.”

These are the bills Gov. Green signed:

SB404 Updates the Hospital Sustainability Program to clarify the use of the Hospital Sustainability Program Special Fund to support a hospital’s ability to continue to provide services to Medicaid recipients. The bill makes these programs permanent with passage, rather than allowing the program to sunset at the end of December 2023.

SB671 Excludes fentanyl testing strips from the definition of drug paraphernalia in the uniform Controlled Substance Act and defines a fentanyl test strip.

“As a state, we need to be compassionate and focus on harm reduction,” said Gov. Green of SB671. “It is important to legalize fentanyl test strips, because fentanyl is 80 times more powerful than morphine, and it’s being laced into other drugs and people are dying. If we can save lives, we should.”

SB674 Allows Hawaiʻi to enter into the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (already in effect in 37 other states, the District of Columbia, and Guam) to allow physicians to more easily practice in Hawaiʻi, while still meeting nationally established standards for education and training.

“Our state continues to experience a shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in our rural communities. This bill will help ensure adequate care and health care access for all, not just some,” said Gov. Green.

Some legislators weighed in on the new laws.

“Coming from a rural district on Hawaiʻi Island — one of three Oʻahu sized districts — health care access is critical to the wellbeing of our residents,” said Representative Mark M. Nakashima (D-1, Hāmākua, portion of Hilo, Ka‘ūmana).

Rep. Nakashima explained further.

“When the only option is to travel to Oʻahu to see a doctor, it can be overwhelming and financially burdensome,” added Rep. Nakashima. I’m pleased with the expansion of telemedicine and the scope of practice for nurse practitioners and health care professionals, which aims to safely increase available healthcare services to neighbor island residents.”

HB907 HD2 SD2 temporarily allows for the reimbursement of services provided through telehealth via an interactive telecommunications system and two-way, real-time, audio-only communications in certain circumstances. Defines “interactive telecommunications system.” The bill sunsets Dec. 31, 2025.

Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center CEO Richard Taaffe expressed gratitude to the Governor on behalf of the health centers across Hawaiʻi for signing HB 907 into law.

“HB 907 represents a huge step forward in our effort to extend access to behavior health services to our rural and vulnerable communities, especially here on the Big Island. The new law will allow our behavioral practitioners to use audio-only technology to reach patients struggling with isolation, anxiety, depression, addiction and who would not otherwise seek care. Governor Green, by signing this bill into law, gives us another method for reaching patients in their homes, where they live.” — Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center CEO Richard Taaffe

Additional bills signed by Governor Green on June 22, 2023 included (click on links for details):

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8