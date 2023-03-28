HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green has ordered the Hawaii state and US flag to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims in Monday morning’s Nashville school shooting.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol, state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaii National Guard in the State of Hawaii.

“We lower our flags as a sign of respect and love for the innocent victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee,” said Gov. Green. “In doing so, we unite with President Biden and others across our nation in mourning the deeply felt losses.”

This order will remain until sunset on March 31.