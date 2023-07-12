HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Josh Green, M.D. is touting Hawaiʻi’s sustainability accomplishments at the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council which is taking place in New York City between Wednesday, July 12 and July 19.

“We try to lead on energy and climate, we’re the first state to mandate 100% renewable energy for electricity,” said Gov. Green to the UN forum. “So, it’s again an opportunity as a small state with technically a small footprint; but we do punch above our weight a little bit because of our position in the Pacific.”

The governor was invited to be the keynote speaker in the forum that included more than 40 presenters from around the world.

“Governor Green will use the opportunity to share Hawaiʻiʻs second VLR highlighting progress on the Aloha+ Challenge, the local framework for implementing these particular UN goals,” said a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Green pointed out that Hawaiʻi is in a unique position as the United States only island state and has tried to lead the way in promoting renewable energy.

“Governor Green will present Hawaiʻi’s model for sustainability including its collaborative approach involving government agencies, civil society, businesses and communities, and its unique dashboard-approach to transparency and accountability,” said the spokesperson.

The speakers who were invited will help to implement the United Nations’ agenda for sustainable development goals in 2030.

Hawaiʻi and others will share best practices and lessons learned to encourage collaboration, replication of successful strategies and to foster a global network of sustainable development practitioners.

Those who are interested in viewing the forum can do so at the U.N.’s special website.

“The United Nations Economic and Social Council is bringing together more than 40 presenters from around the world to present Voluntary Local Reviews (VLR) of their implementation of the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda,” said the spokesperson. “Hawaiʻi is the only state to have submitted a VLR.”