It’s time for another Green Monday! Governor Josh Green joins us twice a month providing updates on the latest issues affecting the State.

Governor Green joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss a tentative settlement with the Hawaii State Teachers Association, his visit to the Merrie Monarch Festival and much more.

About the HSTA tentative settlement:

The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association is pleased to announce that we reached a tentative settlement late Friday with the State of Hawaiʻi and the Board of Education for a new four-year contract from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027.

HSTA’s Negotiations Committee recommended the agreement to the Board of Directors, which voted to approve it during special meetings Saturday, sending it to the bargaining unit membership for ratification. The HSTA Board unanimously recommends members vote yes on approving the tentative agreement.

The agreement includes salary increases in each of the next four years as well as increases in the employer contribution to health premiums, supplementary pay, and changes in the salary structure, including the creation of a Class VIII and streamlining and expanding instructor pay on the schedule. Under the agreement, educators who did not benefit from the compression fix will receive a one-time $3,000 payment next school year. Overall, this package will increase the average teacher salary by over $10,000 without factoring in the newly-added opportunity to reclassify to Class VIII which approximately one-third of our bargaining unit has been waiting for. The parties have also agreed to permanently incorporate 21 hours of job-embedded professional development into the contract. Additional improvements in teacher working conditions, travel, assignments and transfer, due process, and teacher protections are included in the agreement. The agreement also calls for the creation or continuation of a series of workgroups to address important issues in career and technical education (CTE), Hawaiian education, transfers, leave, student discipline, and English learners.