Lt. Gov. Josh Green at the KHON2 News station on the day of the Race to the Governor’s Office debate on Oct. 5, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Josh Green announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that he appointed two well-known people to fill the vacant seats in the State House of Representatives.

According to the state, Luke Evslin will serve House District 16 for Wailuā, Hanamā‘ulu, Kapaia, Līhu‘e, Puhi, portion of ‘Ōma‘o on Kauai.

Evslin said, “I believe strongly that effective policy can help solve some of the biggest collective challenges that we face — from housing to climate change. And I promise to work relentlessly with the Governor and my new colleagues towards solutions that improve the quality of life for all of Hawai‘i, for our children, and for the generations to come.”

Trish LaChica will serve House District 37 for Mililani Mauka, Mililani Town, Koa Ridge and Waipi‘o Gentry on Oahu.

LaChica said, “…Serving as a policy advisor on public health and housing and homelessness issues, I’ve been able to develop a knowledge base on addressing challenges facing our state. As a State Representative, I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues at the Legislature to truly help make life better for our local families.”

The spots were vacant due to earlier cabinet-level nominations.

The new House Representatives’ names were two of the six submitted to the Governor in accordance with state law (HRS 17-4).