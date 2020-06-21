Gov. extends Kauai’s disaster emergency relief period after March flooding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued a supplementary emergency proclamation for Kauai on Saturday, June 20, after heavy rains caused flooding and extensive damage on Mar. 27 and 28, 2020.

The declaration aims to provide relief for disaster damage, losses, and suffering and serves to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Kauai residents.

It also implements emergency management functions as allowed by law and authorizes the expenditure of state funds as appropriated for the quick and efficient relief of damage and losses that have resulted from the floods.

The governor issued the initial emergency proclamation on April 21, 2020.

This supplementary emergency proclamation is effective through Aug. 19, 2020.

