Gov. extends Kauai’s disaster emergency relief period after March flooding once more

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued a supplementary emergency proclamation for Kauai on October 19, after heavy rains caused flooding and extensive damage on Mar. 27 and 28, 2020.
The emergency declaration aims to provide relief for disaster damage, losses and suffering. It also implements emergency management functions as allowed by law and authorizes the expenditure of state funds as appropriated for the quick and efficient relief of damage and losses resulting from the floods.
The state says fourth proclamation supersedes all prior proclamations related to the flooding. The governor issued the initial emergency proclamation on April 21, 2020.
The disaster emergency relief period is expected to continue through Dec. 17, 2020.
