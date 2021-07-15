Gov. David Ige will end Hawaii’s eviction moratorium in August

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will not be issuing any further eviction moratoriums when the current provisions expire on August 6. The eviction moratorium has been in place since April 2020.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday, July 15.

Last month, President Joe Biden extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the pandemic, but said this is the last time it plans to do so.

“We know that many in our community is impacted and we don’t know what the true numbers that would be involved with evictions are, and until we end the moratorium, there really is no way for us to find out,” Ige said.

Renters and landlords have been encouraged to seek and accept rental relief being distributed in each county.

“We passed legislation this year to support the thousands who may become homeless once the eviction moratorium is lifted,” said Sen. Sharon Moriwaki.

Act 57 also gives time for landlords and tenants to work together on a payment plan before the moratorium ends on August 6. Through mediation, a payment plan can be negotiated so landlords can begin getting the back rent owed and tenants can remain in their homes.

“Our message today to renters and landlords is clear: Please respond to the mediation center when they contact you. Apply for rental assistance. Call for help with legal assistance to make sure you understand your rights,” Ige said.

RESOURCES FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Oahu:

One Oahu – Rental & Utility Relief Program – On June 30, the City and County of Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program was paused to allow community partners to process applications. The pause is temporary, according to officials, and funds are being distributed to landlords and utility companies.

The program has helped 4,400 Oahu households with over $36 million in rent and utility support in its first three months, officials said. A reopening date will be announced after the City and its partners finish evaluating the current round of applications.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is accepting applications for help with electricity bills through June 30.

The Hale Kākou Utility Assistance Program can help qualified households with their electricity, water and sewer, and gas bills.

Hawaii County: Click here.

Kauai County: Click here.

Maui County: Click here.

Statewide:

DHHL Emergency Rental Assistance Program: Must be Native Hawaiian.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit can help eligible households with internet bills and in some cases, buy laptops, desktops, and tablet computers.

