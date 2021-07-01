Governor to hold bill signing ceremony on gun violence, crimes against seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is holding a bill signing ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on bills related to gun violence prevention and crimes against seniors.

Below are three bills he intends to sign:

HB490 (Relating to Crimes Against Seniors) — Lowers the age at which enhanced penalties apply for crimes against seniors from 62 years of age to 60 years of age. Makes commission of certain criminal offenses against a senior’s person or property applicable if the perpetrator knows or reasonably should know the senior victim’s age.

(Relating to Crimes Against Seniors) — Lowers the age at which enhanced penalties apply for crimes against seniors from 62 years of age to 60 years of age. Makes commission of certain criminal offenses against a senior’s person or property applicable if the perpetrator knows or reasonably should know the senior victim’s age. HB31 (Relating to Firearms) — Raises the maximum age of minors for which safe storage of firearms is required from sixteen to eighteen years.

(Relating to Firearms) — Raises the maximum age of minors for which safe storage of firearms is required from sixteen to eighteen years. HB1366 (Relating to Firearms) — Amends the class C felony offense of manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number to also prohibit possession of those firearm parts. Amends Act 74, Session Laws of Hawaii 2020, to repeal language that specified the prospective application of that Act. Effective 1/1/2022.

Also attending Thursday’s ceremony: