Unemployed Hawaii residents will need to look for work to keep receiving jobless benefits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will be reinstating the state’s unemployment work-search requirement beginning May 30.

That means claimants will need to apply for at least three jobs per week in order to receive their benefits. Claimants receiving PUA benefits are exempt from the rule.

Business owners say this is long overdue.

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii released a survey showing that almost 93% of the businesses want the state to require unemployed workers to look for work as a condition to receive benefits.

The active search for work requirement was temporarily suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the economy has begun to recover, the active search for work requirement is being reinstated for those who are not attached to their regular full-time employer.

This means that the claim certification for the week ending June 5 must show that the claimant met the three job search contact requirement. Click here for more info.

Some businesses say the extra $300 per week from the federal government is enticing a lot of people to choose stay out of work. Several states plan to stop participating in it and some business owners say Hawaii should do the same. However, Ige said the state will keep the federal boost for now.

“Cost of living in Hawaii is higher than in other jurisdictions, and we have heard of many in our community who continue to struggle to find work and who continue to be unemployed,” he said.

Ige said this benefits the economy overall and people’s ability to pay rent and other expenses.

The federal benefits are scheduled to expire in September.