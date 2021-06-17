Gov. David Ige to announce Senate District 7 appointment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will be announcing the appointment to Senate District 7 at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the state Capitol.

The seat represents Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and Kaho‘olawe. It was held by former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English who announced his retirement on April 27 after 25 years of service.

Last month, the race to fill the vacant seat narrowed down to three candidates, according to the Maui County Democratic Party’s Senate District 7 selection body.

The following three names were sent to the governor to consider for the seat:

Lynn DeCoite, of Molokai: The current Representative for House District 13 and a small business owner, farmer and rancher.

The current Representative for House District 13 and a small business owner, farmer and rancher. Yuki Lei Sugimura, of Maui: The current Council member for Upcountry Maui who also previously served as the Vice Chair of the Maui County Democratic Party.

The current Council member for Upcountry Maui who also previously served as the Vice Chair of the Maui County Democratic Party. Leo Caires, of Maui: A community leader, agricultural business owner and renewable energy executive.

During the news conference announcing English’s retirement, he recommended DeCoite to take his place.

“I’m deeply honored to have Senator English’s confidence and support and look forward to engaging with the Maui Democratic Party and their members during this appointment process,” DeCoite said.

DeCoite is serving her fourth term representing House District 13 in the Hawaii State Legislature.