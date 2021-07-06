Gov. David Ige to announce final veto list

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will announce his final veto list at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the state Capitol.

In June, the governor went through a list of bills he intended to veto: 28 bills out of 268 bills passed during the 2021 Hawaii legislative session. Click here for his Intent to Veto list.

All measures on the Intent to Veto List are subject to veto, but inclusion on the list does not indicate that the governor will veto a bill. Any measures passed by the Hawaii State Legislature this session that are not on this list will become law with or without the governor’s signature no later than July 6.

Last week, the governor held a signing ceremony on bills related to gun violence prevention and crimes against seniors.

“You know, we see every day, stories of criminals targeting our kupuna. It’s tragic and totally unacceptable,” Ige said. “House Bill 490 will add further protection to our most vulnerable adults by standardizing the age at which certain penalties apply for crimes against our kupuna.”

Click here to read more.