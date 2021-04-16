Gov. David Ige orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indianapolis shooting victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaii state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol.

This comes at the direction of the President of the United States following a mass shooting in Indianapolis that left eight people dead and several more wounded.

“I’m saddened to hear the news of yet another mass shooting in the United States,” said Ige. “Our hearts go out to the victims lost in this senseless tragedy, and their families who are left to grieve.”

Flags at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaii National Guard, will also be flown at half-staff immediately, until sunset on Tuesday, April 20.

