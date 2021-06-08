Gov. David Ige marks World Oceans Day with bill signing ceremony addressing Hawaii’s marine resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige signed nine bills on Tuesday, June 8, to address Hawaii’s marine resources on World Oceans Day.

“This was certainly one of the most ocean conservation-oriented legislative sessions in decades, and these measures will bring us that much closer to realizing the goals of Governor Ige’s Honomua: Marine 30X30 Initiative,” said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case.

The initiative calls for protecting at least 30% of the most sensitive nearshore waters by 2030.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

One of the bills Ige signed relates to shark protection, specifically prohibiting the capture, killing or entanglement of any shark in state waters. The measure, which becomes law in 2022, makes Hawaii a marine sanctuary for more than 40 species of sharks that frequent state waters.

Listed below are the bills the governor passed on Tuesday: