HONOLULU (KHON2) — Back-to-back national wins for the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team have brought honor to Hawaii residents and to loyal UH volleyball fans.

After defending their national title against Long Beach State at UCLA’s Pauley Pavillion on Saturday, May 7, the national champions returned home to a proud state.

Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige and the First Lady Dawn-Amano Ige hosted a proclamation ceremony to honor the NCAA national champions on Tuesday, May 17.

The University of Hawai’i NCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship team is honored on May 17, by Honolulu Gov. David Ige.

The event took place at Washington Place at 10:00 a.m.

The entire UH men’s volleyball team and Head Coach Charlie Wade were presented with a proclamation to celebrate their 2022 NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship win.

“Your hardwork, dedication and determination really inspired the entire state during this troubled year. Congratulations.” GOV. DAVID IGE

Following the proclamation ceremony, the team will head over to Honolulu Hale where the City and County of Honolulu will host a celebration to honor the team and their win.