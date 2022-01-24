Gov. David Ige delivers 2022 State of the State address

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige delivered his 2022 State of the State Address at 10 a.m. Monday.

Last week, the governor held a news conference to talk about how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are being distributed statewide, announcing that all of $1.6 billion was allocated.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Ige said Hawaii’s share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden gave much-needed breathing room to put off further layoffs and furloughs, as well as to provide relief to critical programs. The list, however, is not exhaustive.

Below are some of the highlights:

$84 million to Emergency Medical Services and injury prevention

$60 million to Hawaii Tourism Authority

$48 million to the Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety to strengthen COVID response in facilities statewide

$41 million to Hawaii Safe Travels program

$28 million to University of Hawaii

$32 million to support state hospital systems

$16 million to Hawaii Health Systems Corporation

$11 million to Hawaii Convention Center to continue operations

$10.8 million to homeless services

$8 million to Hawaii State Department of Health for administrative needs and costs

$6.5 million in benefits to eligible residents, serving approximately 300,000 people

$5 million to Green Job Youth Corps program to fund up to 1,000 residents who want to pursue careers in conservation

$1.5 million to support senior centers

In December, the governor went through his Executive Supplemental Budget for 2021-23, which calls for increased funding for critical services. Click here to see the budget highlights provided by Ige’s office.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“We continue to be committed, and I appreciate everyone’s willingness to sacrifice personal requirements on behalf of our community and recognizing that we all have a role to play, as we proceed to live with COVID-19,” said Ige.