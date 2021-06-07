Ige extends eviction moratorium, expirations for driver’s licenses in latest emergency proclamation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige signed his 21st emergency proclamation relating to the state’s COVID-19 measures on Monday, June 7.

The proclamation officially ends the inter-county Safe Travels program at 11:59 p.m. on June 14. There will be no inter-county testing and quarantine requirements.

The latest emergency proclamation also extends the eviction moratorium for those unable to pay rent. If current trend holds, Ige says he expects the eviction moratorium to expire in August. This also applies to the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and instructional permits that expired during the emergency period.

The City says approximately 128,000 Oahu residents will have an additional 60 days to update these. Credentials with expiration dates between March 16, 2020 and June 8, 2021 will be valid through August 6, which gives thousands of customers more time to renew.

“This latest extension will allow residents to continue to drive without penalty or incurring late fees,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We encourage residents to use the extra time to renew expired driver’s licenses, state IDs and learner’s permits.”

Appointments are recommended, which are updated daily on AlohaQ, including last minute cancellations. For Oahu residents who can’t find an opening, stand-by service is now available at all driver licensing centers and satellite city halls, which are operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ige’s 21st emergency proclamation will expire on August 6, 2021. Read it here.