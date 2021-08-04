Gov. David Ige awards $8.1M in grants to schools, education programs

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Gov. David Ige speaks to reporters in Honolulu after delivering his state of the state address at the Hawaii State Capitol. While governors across the country are ending all or most of their coronavirus restrictions, many of them are keeping their pandemic emergency orders in place. Those orders allow them to restrict public gatherings and businesses, mandate masks, sidestep normal purchasing rules, tap into federal money and deploy National Guard troops to administer vaccines. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige awarded $8.1 million in grants to several schools, colleges and educational institutions statewide for educational programs and projects as part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund.

These funds have been divided between 31 grants and range from $100,000 to $450,000 each.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“The COVID-19 pandemic is changing Hawaii, and every sector must reinvent itself for the post-COVID environment, including education,” Ige said. “The GEER awardees represent a diverse array of programs that address unprecedented pandemic needs and support the dreams and aspirations of each student.”

Programs will include STEM education, leadership development and project-based learning opportunities. They are set to run until June 30, 2022.

“GEER funds will allow students at 25 public high schools to utilize design thinking to work with vulnerable small businesses and non-profits on developing COVID-19 response strategies,” said Edison Chong, the Hawaii Academies Consortium of Schools coordinator and innovation grant awardee. “This is an investment in educating students and our future workforce while serving local businesses and community organizations impacted by the pandemic.”

A few schools who received a grant include Kanoelani Elementary School, James Castle High School, Waipahu High School, Leeward Community College and the UH Manoa College of Education, among many more.