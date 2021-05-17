Spectators now allowed to watch outdoor sporting events on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige approved the City’s request to allow spectators to watch permitted outdoor sporting events effective immediately.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi submitted the request to on Friday, May 14.

“Outdoor sports have been operating for two incubation periods and I do not believe there are any cases tied to these activities. Now that the participants have been allowed to return to play, and done so safely, the logical next step is to allow for spectators,” Blangiardi said in a statement. “I truly believe allowing spectators at outdoor organized sporting events is safe and I thank Governor Ige for approving our request to allow families back on the sidelines to watch their loved ones play.”

“I know how important this step is to young athletes, parents, as well as their families and friends,” said Ige. “We believe people know what the rules are and will follow them to keep their loved ones safe, allowing us to resume these types of long-awaited activities.”

According to the emergency order, face coverings must still be worn outside when physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained from members who are not of the same household. Any group of spectators cannot be larger than 10 people.

Socializing and potlucks before or after the scheduled sports activities are still prohibited.