Gov. David Ige announces nearly $602 million in capital improvement projects for the state of Hawai’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Governor David Ige’s office, in the past five months, $601,940,684 were released for Capital Improvement Projects (CIP), which includes critical public infrastructure projects across the state.

The funds were used in projects which includes the Kaua’i Veterans Memorial Hospital’s new CT scanner, and Napili Bay and Beach Foundation Inc.’s construction for removal of public access stairs and new structure for public access to Napili Beach.

“We are building on the efforts of previous years to enhance and rejuvenate a wide range of public infrastructure that is necessary for the well-being and safety of Hawaii’s residents,” Gov. Ige said. “As we continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19, we want to ensure that Hawai’i has the resources to fill critical needs, as well as support opportunities and conservation efforts.”

The CIP funds were released in April, May, June, July and August of 2021. Information on more projects funded by CIP can be found here.