Got paper? Ka Makana Ali’i wants to help you shred it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ka Makana Ali‘i is inviting interested participants to a free community shred day at the Center for West Oahu. It’s all in an effort to help community members securely destroy paper documents that may have sensitive information.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot between Moani Island Bistro and PetSmart.

Interested participants are invited to bring up to two file boxes full of paper to shred for free.

Shred days allows community members to securely and easily destroy paper documents, keeping confidential documents from fraudsters and creating awareness of protecting personal information.

Event organizers say any document that has personal information on it, such as names, addresses and account numbers, can be used to compromise your identity, so shredding these documents is the best way to keep you safe.

After documents are securely shredded, every piece is sent for recycling.

The recycled paper can save 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, 3 cubic yards of landfill space, 4,000 kilowatts of energy and 7,000 gallons of water.