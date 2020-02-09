Gordon Biersch closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers enjoyed their last drinks at Gordon Biersch Honolulu at Aloha Tower last night.

The company’s Gordon Biersch Honolulu Facebook page posted this flyer on Sunday, February 9. 2020.

There’s no word yet from the company if they plan to re-open somewhere else, or why they closed.

The property is owned by Hawaii Pacific University.

Hawaii Pacific University provided the following statement on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Hawaii Pacific University was surprised to learn today that Gordon Biersch, a tenant at the university’s Aloha Tower Marketplace, has shut down operations and is apparently leaving Hawaii.

Contrary to some comments on social media, there were no current lease negotiations with HPU.

While the move was unexpected, it cannot be considered a surprise. Gordon Biersch has been closing locations across the mainland, including last year in Buckhead, Buffalo, Mission Valley, Seattle, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

The shut-down of its Honolulu location would appear to be in keeping with the challenges facing Gordon Biersch, and similar to trends in other areas of the economy. HPU, in the meantime, is already receiving inquiries about the prime space on Honolulu Harbor.