Google reveals an increase in people searching ‘Valentine’s Day gifts 2022’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Google Trends revealed their recent finding on trending gift searches for the past week and at the top is people searching for Valentine’s Day gift ideas.
But is it too soon to be thinking about Valentine’s Day? What some call the “Hallmark Holiday” is exactly one month away falling on Monday, February 14.
According to Google Trends, this past week they have seen a 250% increase in people searching “Valentines Day gifts for him 2022,” a 200% increase in people searching “mens Valentines gifts,” and a 190% increase in people searching “Valentines Day gifts for her,” and “cute Valentines Day gifts.”
Every year people have strong opinions on when it is okay to put out Valentine’s day candy, cards and decorations at stores with many of the big departments putting these items up shortly after Christmas.
However, how many people actually celebrate Valentine's day?
The history of Valentine’s day is kind of an uncertain one according to History.com. According to their findings, February has been celebrated as a month of romance for a long time.
According to their findings Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. In Great Britain, Valentine’s Day was widely celebrated around the 17th century.
By the middle of the 18th century they said it was common for friends and lovers of all social classes to give small items of affection or handwritten notes.
Now in the 21st century, many people share gifts like chocolates, flowers, and stuffed animals along with going to to a romantic lunch, or dinner.