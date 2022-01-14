Google reveals an increase in people searching ‘Valentine’s Day gifts 2022’

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Google Trends revealed their recent finding on trending gift searches for the past week and at the top is people searching for Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

But is it too soon to be thinking about Valentine’s Day? What some call the “Hallmark Holiday” is exactly one month away falling on Monday, February 14.

According to Google Trends, this past week they have seen a 250% increase in people searching “Valentines Day gifts for him 2022,” a 200% increase in people searching “mens Valentines gifts,” and a 190% increase in people searching “Valentines Day gifts for her,” and “cute Valentines Day gifts.”

Every year people have strong opinions on when it is okay to put out Valentine’s day candy, cards and decorations at stores with many of the big departments putting these items up shortly after Christmas.

However, how many people actually celebrate Valentine’s day? We created a poll to see just how popular this heart felt holiday is here in Hawaii.

The history of Valentine’s day is kind of an uncertain one according to History.com. According to their findings, February has been celebrated as a month of romance for a long time.

According to their findings Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. In Great Britain, Valentine’s Day was widely celebrated around the 17th century.

By the middle of the 18th century they said it was common for friends and lovers of all social classes to give small items of affection or handwritten notes.

Now in the 21st century, many people share gifts like chocolates, flowers, and stuffed animals along with going to to a romantic lunch, or dinner.