HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than two years of renovations, Goodwill Hawaii is set to reopen its popular Kaimuki location.

The store, located at 3650 Waialae Ave. closed its doors in March 2021 after an extensive clearance sale of its inventory.

Goodwill is celebrating by giving away free gift cards to the first 100 shoppers in line, who are 18 years or older.

Among other festivities, shoppers can enjoy complimentary refreshments, entertainment and they can enter to win gift cards from shops around the Waialae area.

During renovations, the location added an off-street drive thru donation drop-off. Drivers will enter the drive-thru from Koko Head Ave. and exit onto Wilhelmina Rise. There will also be free parking across the street.

“This location has historically been one of our most popular, and I know the community will appreciate the upgraded design of the store as well as the convenience of the drive-thru donation drop-off,” said Goodwill Hawaii president and CEO, Katy Chen.

The Kaimuki store reopens its doors on Friday, Sept. 1. and the hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.