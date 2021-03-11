Goodwill Kaimuki Store, Donation Center to close temporarily

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Goodwill Hawaii announced its Kaimuki Store and Donation Center will temporarily close for renovations after running a clearance sale of remaining merchandise through Monday, March 22.

The public can still shop and donate at the Kaimuki Store — located at 3638 Waialae Ave. — through March 22.

The president and CEO of Goodwill Hawaii said, the Kaimuki Store and Donation Center has been one of the top-producing Goodwill locations for nearly 20 years.

“Our Kaimuki Store and Donation Center has been one of our top producing locations for nearly 20 years thanks to the love and support from the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to return as the anchor tenant on the ground level of the new building and look forward to announcing our reopening date in the near future.” Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaii president and CEO

The new store and donation center will contain many upgrades for shoppers, donors and the surrounding community.

An off-street donation drop-off area will also be available when the Kaimuki location reopens.

Goodwill Hawaii operates seven other retail stores on Oahu.

