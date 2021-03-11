Goodwill Kaimuki Store, Donation Center to close temporarily

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Goodwill Hawaii announced its Kaimuki Store and Donation Center will temporarily close for renovations after running a clearance sale of remaining merchandise through Monday, March 22.

The public can still shop and donate at the Kaimuki Store — located at 3638 Waialae Ave. — through March 22.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The president and CEO of Goodwill Hawaii said, the Kaimuki Store and Donation Center has been one of the top-producing Goodwill locations for nearly 20 years.

“Our Kaimuki Store and Donation Center has been one of our top producing locations for nearly 20 years thanks to the love and support from the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to return as the anchor tenant on the ground level of the new building and look forward to announcing our reopening date in the near future.”

Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaii president and CEO

The new store and donation center will contain many upgrades for shoppers, donors and the surrounding community.

An off-street donation drop-off area will also be available when the Kaimuki location reopens.

Goodwill Hawaii operates seven other retail stores on Oahu.
Click here for more information and a list of other stores and donation centers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Massive landslide on Kuhio Highway cuts off access to Kauai's north shore

Phase 1C to begin March 15, vaccinations extended to those 65 and over

President addresses the nation after signing stimulus bill and hopes for return to normal by July 4th

President Biden addresses the nation one year into the COVID-19 Pandemic

DOT crews clearing debris to help reopen roads

State Labor Director discusses unemployment benefits

More Top Stories

Trending Stories