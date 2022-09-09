HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu.

The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening of the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center. On the day of the celebration, there will be gift card giveaways for the first 100 thrifters in line (must be 18 years or older).

Check out more news from around Hawaii

You can also expect complimentary refreshments and live music.

The store opened on Sept. 9 but it will hold its grand opening celebration on Oct. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This will be Goodwill’s 12th retail location in Hawaii with two more new stores scheduled to open in the next six months on Hawaii Island.

The Goodwill store in Kaneohe will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted starting at 9 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more information about Goodwill Hawaii, click here.