Goodwill Hawaii to open 3 new donation centers as part of new partnership

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you have clothes you’ve been wanting to donate? Goodwill Hawaii has partnered up with YMCA of Honolulu to open three new donation centers at the Mililani, Nu’uanu and Kalihi branches.

The nonprofit organization says it is looking for gently used clothing donations and household goods that will support its workforce development and placement programs.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“We are grateful to the YMCA of Honolulu for this opportunity to connect with their members and other new potential donors in these three great neighborhoods,” said Goodwill Hawaii President and CEO Katy Chen. “These new donation locations will allow us to respond to the growing need for more job training and employment services as people are returning to the workforce as the pandemic subsides.”

Since last year, Goodwill has helped thousands of people statewide get the training, education and support services they need to get back to work. The organization says these programs are supported by the sale of community donations in its thrift stores, with 90% of the revenue generated in thrift stores going toward helping low-income families, people transitioning out of incarceration, adults with disabilities, at-risk youth, immigrants and other community members with employment barriers.

“We’re pleased to partner with Goodwill Hawaii as their mission aligns with our core values of strengthening the community through programs and services that meet the critical needs of Hawaii’s people” said Greg Waibel, President and CEO of the YMCA of Honolulu. “Especially at a time when people continue to face the social and economic burdens from the pandemic, we’re committed to connecting our participants and members to services and resources that benefit their well-being, whether at the Y or other organizations like Goodwill.”