Good Samaritans step in to help tourists after their belongings were stolen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What was supposed to be a fun vacation turned into a life-changing event. Visitors from Japan got their rental car and suitcases stolen on Thanksgiving Day. But a group of strangers came to their rescue and showed the true meaning of aloha.

For a moment, the two victims were left stranded with no money in a foreign country. But from that experience, they’ve gained more then they could’ve ever asked for.

Shun Ikemi and his friend decided to do the popular Diamond Head hike on Thanksgiving Day. Before they left, they stopped to take pictures by the sign. But while they were documenting their memorable excursion, their rental car and everything they brought with them were stolen. Wallet, phone, camera, and important documents — gone.

“The hardest thing was we found out our memories got stolen, our precious souvenirs got stolen. Our clothes and things we can buy later again, but our memories and memorable souvenirs we can’t get back,” said the Ikemi through English translation.

But in the moment of devastation and despair, Good Samaritans stepped up big time. They not only invited the victims to dinner but gave them a place to stay, as well as, money and clothes. When Ikemi posted the incident on Stolen Stuff Hawaii, more people reached out and helped. Janey Uga ransacked her pantry and brought more food for the victims.

“I felt kind of embarrassed that this has happened on their third day of being in Hawaii and I just wanted to show them that not everyone is like that,” said Uga.

Tiffany Lightfoot and Broderic Allen donated clothes, took them out to dinner, and even offered to take them to the KCC Farmers Market.

“I’m just repeating the level of aloha that I got when I first got here. With any opportunity the fact that we even saw them and been able to connect with them, it’s an opportunity to show aloha,” said Allen.

They also brought food and other essential barbeque items for a little get together where Ikemi and his friend could say thank you from the bottom of their hearts.

“Though such a hideous thing happened to us in Hawaii, there are so many good people in Hawaii I couldn’t stop crying,” said Ikemi.

“Meeting all these people, it’s a nice reminder that the aloha spirit does exist despite the crimes you see on Stolen Stuff Hawaii all the time,” said Uga.

“Aloha is a verb. It means love and you have to actively love and this is how you do it,” said Allen.

Ikemi tells us from this experience he hopes he can help someone one day and pay it forward. Honolulu police say no arrests have been made at this time.