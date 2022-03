KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was found unresponsive off of Ko Olina Lagoons on Monday, March 7.

It happened around 10:40 a.m.

EMS crews said he was snorkeling when Good Samaritans got him out of the water.

EMS gave him medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.